County Line – Veda Bushong

June 29 – Donna Dodson was here on Monday and Tuesday. She took Melanie Breeding to the ER early Wednesday morning. She has the shingles.

Sandy Rackley of Tennessee called me on Thursday. She said they are still staying home.

Mike Dodson, Donna and Macee Breeding were all here on Thursday. My Carbon Monoxide alarm was going off but it had just went bad, so we replaced it.

Keith and Melanie Breeding, Megan, Quin, and Macee all attended a birthday pool party in Ava Thursday evening.

David and Donna Dodson went to Springfield on Friday. It was their 46th Wedding Anniversary. They did some shopping and had dinner before coming home.

Mike Dodson and Keith Breeding watched Bryse and Quin play basketball Thursday night in Ava.

Amy Croney picked me up Saturday and took me to lunch. Hilary Stout, Emily & Dylan Iott joined us.

Donna, Megan and Macee went to Springfield shopping on Saturday.

Mike Dodson and Cassandra Cornett went to Springfield on Saturday.

Those here on Sunday afternoon were Donna, Macee and Mike.

Bryse Dodson mowed my yard on Friday.