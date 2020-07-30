Community Blood Drives in Ava & Norwood

July 24, 2020 – Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at more than 40 area healthcare facilities, reports a critical shortage of all blood types. The blood needs for area patients have increased, but mobile blood drive cancellations continue. As a result, any mobile blood drives that remain scheduled become vitally important.

CBCO donors provide all the blood for patients at all Springfield hospitals as well as dozens more across the region. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, over 280 blood drives have been canceled or postponed, affecting over 9,000 potential blood donations.

Area residents will have the opportunity to donate at the following locations:

Wednesday, July 29

Norwood Baptist Church – Fellowship Hall

6637 Old Highway 60

2:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Friday, July 31

Ava – Life Church – West Room

606 NW 3rd Street

12:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Donors will receive a CBCO 25 th anniversary throwback T-shirt and a $5.00 gift card redeemable in CBCO’s LifePoints Local online store.

Donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment to give to maintain social distancing guidelines and improve donor flow.

Masks are required at this drive. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.

Donors can schedule an appointment at cbco.org.