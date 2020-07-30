Carol Ann (Schmidt) Newby died May 12th at home in the loving arms of her husband in Gypsum, Colorado after a long illness. She was 72.

Carol Ann was born to Art and Helen (Gates) Davenport on April 18, 1948, at Hopkins Hospital in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. She is fondly remembered as a caring member of the Eagle Valley community who never knew a stranger, only a friend she had not met.

Carol Ann is fondly remembered for her musical talents. She began playing piano at eight years old under the tutelage of Jean Price and Margaret Collett and continued to play for her remaining years. She loved bringing joy through music in a variety of settings including birthdays, weddings, and community center events. As a long time member of First Baptist Church of Gypsum, she served her Savior and the church through 30 years of service in music and children’s ministries.

Most of Carol Ann’s life was in Colorado, her birth State, however, Carol and her family (Jack Schmidt and Danelle Schmidt) lived in the Ava, Missouri community. They moved there in January 1985 raising livestock and farming. Carol Ann and Jack divorced in 1990. Living in Ava, Missouri her community spirit and devotion to family shone bright! She enjoyed being the home room mom at her daughter’s school. She loved being a mother and actively supported her daughter attending games and concerts. After her daughter graduated in 1993, Colorado beckoned and she returned to her roots, working and tending to the many needs of her aging parents, aunts and uncles.

Carol Ann was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gypsum and a Gideon Auxiliary Member with the Alpine Camp Northwest Area, Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

Finally, and most importantly, Carol Ann is remembered and celebrated for her love of and devotion to her family.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Newby; brother Ron (Cherri) Davenport; daughters Danelle (Robert) Stueckroth, Brenda (Brent) Smith, Melondee (Lou) Carrozza, Bobbie (Todd) Kuhns; nephews Luke (Annie) Davenport, Levi (Diana) Davenport and Lincoln Davenport. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many close friends. A memorial fund has been established with First Baptist Church of Gypsum, Attn: Carol Ann Newby Memorial, P.O. Box 815, Gypsum, CO 81637. Carol Ann loved children and the funds will be used to support children’s ministry. Memorial services will be July 30, 2020.

In loving memory of Carol Ann, “Bye for now.”