Black Oak – Donna Dodson

July 6 – He that hath ears to hear, let him hear. Matthew 11:15

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Matthew 10:1-14 for the Devotion then dismissed us to class. He took up the tithes and offerings and AnnaBelle Johnson did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Please pray with us for Roy, Shirley, Betty Veda, June, Dee Potter, John Stephens, John Schultz, Denny Goss, Brandon Nelson, Euvenia Casady, Twayna Graham, Johnnie Whitley, Deniece Reece, Dana & Ralph Brazeal, Pete Turley, Bill & Darlene Davis, Brenda Mitchell, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, bereaved, law enforcement, country and leaders, and each other.

We enjoyed special singing from Sister Theta and Tiffanee.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Luke 18:9-14, II Corinthians 13:5, 1 Corinthians 13:12 and II Corinthians 5:17. God gets tired of excuses.

Sunday evening began with singing. Sister Dana shared a poem with us. Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Acts 3:1-10. Satan is trying to take us away from God. He is sneaky and throws things at us, but we must keep our eyes on God.

We were so happy to witness the Baptism of Vicky Nelson and another young lady Sunday afternoon. It was such a blessing.

God is so good and we invite you to join us for worship every Sunday morning and evening. God bless you all.