Black Oak – Donna Dodson

June 28 – The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the holy is understanding. Proverbs 9:10

Brother Jeff opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Psalm 119:97-104 for the Devotion then dismissed us to class. He took up the tithes and offerings and AnnaBelle Johnson did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Please pray with us for Roy Frye, Shirley Riley, Betty Satterfield, Evelyn Adams, Brandon Nelson, Josh Miller, Brenda Mitchell, Johnnie Whitley, Dara Strong and family, Ralph and Dana Brazeal and family, Denice Reece, Veda Bushong, June Dodson, John Stephens, Juanita Kazenske, all sick and bereaved, unsaved, unspoken, military, law enforcement, country and leaders, and each other.

The Church sang Happy Anniversary to Pastor David and I. We have been blessed with 46 years.

We enjoyed special singing from Dara Strong, Theta Nokes, and Wanda Goss.

We heard great testimonies also.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Malachi 3:6. I am God, I change not. We must remember that and keep close to Him and His ways.

We will have Sunday morning and evening services again starting in July. We would love to see people come that are searching for a place to worship.