On Wednesday July 15th, 2020 Belva Jean Jordan, loving Mother, Nana, Sister, and Aunt passed away due to long term illness, surrounded by close family and friends. Belva was 68 years old

Belva was retired and loved to spend time with her dog Bear. She enjoyed going to yard sales, eating barbecue, and sewing.

Belva was a Christian, and attended many churches across the United States.

She was a native of California and moved to Missouri to be closer to her family. Belva also worked at the Highway House Cafe for many years

Belva is survived by siblings Beverly Ann Dunning and husband Montie of CA; Evert Lee Morgan and wife Judy of CA; daughter Sharmin Marie Fratti and husband Russell of MO; and son George Eric Riddle of CA; grandchildren Michael Fratti, Ethan Riddle, Jacob Procter, Jessica Fratti and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Belva was a loving soul who never had an enemy. She will be greatly missed.