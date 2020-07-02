Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

June 28 –Are you experiencing uncertainties? For some life has become one giant uncertainty as our world began changing at a rapid pace this spring. It is in times like these, we need an Anchor! How do people survive without God and a correct understanding of His character of love and our purpose here on earth and how it will all end?

Personally, we have been dealing with cancer that went metastatic just as COVID-19 began affecting all our daily lives in March. We are still missing a lot of church services due to chemo treatments and therefore cannot share much about what is happening there, but we do want to share hope and encouragement to our community.

March 12, in our submission to the Herald we shared the first of 28 fundamental beliefs Seventh-day Adventist hold. Today, we share two more. Why? Some may be curious and some many hold false understanding of our beliefs. Doctrine is important in that it reveals the character of God. What do your beliefs say about your understanding of the character of God? Do we prayerfully study anymore and take time to think about the ramifications of our beliefs? God is love. Not a sentimental love, but a love the faithful will study for eternity to understand.

Currently, Adventists hold 28 fundamental beliefs that can be organized into six categories—the doctrines of God, man, salvation, the church, the Christian life and last day events. In each teaching, God is the architect, who in wisdom, grace, and infinite love, is restoring a relationship with humanity that will last for eternity. The first belief we shared with you was about how the Holy Scriptures, Old and New Testaments, are the written Word of God, given by divine inspiration.

Today we share fundamental belief #2 -There is one God: Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, a unity of three coeternal Persons. God is immortal, all-powerful, all-knowing, above all, and ever present. He is infinite and beyond human comprehension yet known through His self-revelation. God, who is love, is forever worthy of worship, adoration, and service by the whole creation. (Gen. 1:26; Deut. 6:4; Isa. 6:8; Matt. 28:19; John 3:16 2 Cor. 1:21, 22; 13:14; Eph. 4:4-6; 1 Peter 1:2.)

Fundamental Belief #3 God the eternal Father is the Creator, Source, Sustainer, and Sovereign of all creation. He is just and holy, merciful, and gracious, slow to anger, and abounding in steadfast love and faithfulness. The qualities and powers exhibited in the Son and the Holy Spirit are also those of the Father. (Gen. 1:1; Deut. 4:35; Ps. 110:1, 4; John 3:16; 14:9; 1 Cor. 15:28; 1 Tim. 1:17; 1 John 4:8; Rev. 4:11.)

We will share more on the Son and the Holy Spirit next time! Eventually, all 28 fundamental beliefs will be briefly shared, but feel free to contact us anytime if you miss one or have questions.

Please join us for Sabbath School lesson study each Saturday morning at 9:30 am. Pastor Wolfe is currently doing a series on the end times during the worship service that we will eventually summarize for you. Worship service is on Saturday mornings at 11 am and Prayer meeting is each Wednesday evening at 6:30 pm. The Pathfinder club is on summer break and we have not yet reopened our Community Service Center.

If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!