Ava R-I School District Pre-Enrollment

The Ava R-I School District will host Pre-Enrollment for new and transferring students on Tuesday, August 4th and Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 from 9:00 am – Noon and 1:00 – 3:00 pm in the Board of Education meeting room.

Families should bring birth certificates, current immunization records, previous school records or last grade cards (if available), proof of residency (utility bill, personal property tax receipts, etc.), and social security card (optional).

High school students will need to pay an annual chrome book insurance premium of $25.00 and a one-time book deposit of $20.00.

There will be representatives from each building and a school nurse to verify records and help new students enroll for the 2020-2021 school year. Please call the District Administration Office at 683-4717 for questions.