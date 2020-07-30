Ava City Council Approves Purchase of “Smart” Metering System

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com
On Tuesday, July 28ththe Ava Board of Aldermen convened for a business session at 5 p.m.
Zoning Changes
The Alderman heard and approved two readings of ordiances to change:
- 402 Hailey Street from L-1 Light Industry to B-3 General Business
- 400 Hailey Street from B-2 Central Business to B-3 General Business
- 204 North Fleetwood Street from B-2 Central Business to R-2 Residential Two Family
- 200 North Fleetwood Street from B-3 General Business to R-2 Residential Two Family
AMI Metering System
The aldermen voted 4-0 to purchase AMI Metering equipment from Open Access Technology International and enter in to a 10 year contract. The cost of the system is $143,500, which had already been budgeted by the city in this fiscal year.
The project will include installing infrastructure components on three water towers in Ava. Mayor Loftin reported that he’d discussed that portion of the work with Total Highspeed Internet, who would do the work for free in return for getting an antenna installed on the third water tower.
#5 Well
Mayor Loftin reported that the city had a well down and he expected it was going to need a new pump. He said the city was doing well running on remaining pumps.
Ditch Cleanout
Mayor Loftin reported that the dryer weather was allowing city crews to begin projects besides mowing. He said crews had done some work on Valentine Creek to improve drainage.
Building Maintenance
Loftin said crews had been busy on the Maintenance Building as well, excavating around the foundation to improve drainage.
Square Project
Mayor Loftin said he’d met with both Anderson Engineering and Hessling Construction to sign contracts to launch the updates on the square. Hessling estimated they could complete the work in approximately 40 working days.
Growers Market
The upcoming work on the Ava Square will displace the Saturday Growers Market. Loftin said he’d worked with market representatives and agreed on moving the market to the lower parking lot at the Community Center while work continues on the square.
Closed Session
There was no closed session.
Attendance
Councilmen present were Billy Stewart, Noel Dye, Keith Jones, and Stan Lovan. City Treasurer Peggy Porter was absent.
Video
Video from the Ava Board of Aldermen meeting will be posted to the Douglas County Herald’s YouTube Channel.
Next Meeting
City officials and aldermen will reconvene on August 11th at 5 p.m. at City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.