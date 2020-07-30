Ava City Council Approves Purchase of “Smart” Metering System

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

On Tuesday, July 28ththe Ava Board of Aldermen convened for a business session at 5 p.m.

Zoning Changes

The Alderman heard and approved two readings of ordiances to change:

402 Hailey Street from L-1 Light Industry to B-3 General Business

400 Hailey Street from B-2 Central Business to B-3 General Business

204 North Fleetwood Street from B-2 Central Business to R-2 Residential Two Family

200 North Fleetwood Street from B-3 General Business to R-2 Residential Two Family

AMI Metering System

The aldermen voted 4-0 to purchase AMI Metering equipment from Open Access Technology International and enter in to a 10 year contract. The cost of the system is $143,500, which had already been budgeted by the city in this fiscal year.

The project will include installing infrastructure components on three water towers in Ava. Mayor Loftin reported that he’d discussed that portion of the work with Total Highspeed Internet, who would do the work for free in return for getting an antenna installed on the third water tower.

#5 Well

Mayor Loftin reported that the city had a well down and he expected it was going to need a new pump. He said the city was doing well running on remaining pumps.

Ditch Cleanout

Mayor Loftin reported that the dryer weather was allowing city crews to begin projects besides mowing. He said crews had done some work on Valentine Creek to improve drainage.

Building Maintenance

Loftin said crews had been busy on the Maintenance Building as well, excavating around the foundation to improve drainage.

Square Project

Mayor Loftin said he’d met with both Anderson Engineering and Hessling Construction to sign contracts to launch the updates on the square. Hessling estimated they could complete the work in approximately 40 working days.

Growers Market

The upcoming work on the Ava Square will displace the Saturday Growers Market. Loftin said he’d worked with market representatives and agreed on moving the market to the lower parking lot at the Community Center while work continues on the square.

Closed Session

There was no closed session.

Attendance

Councilmen present were Billy Stewart, Noel Dye, Keith Jones, and Stan Lovan. City Treasurer Peggy Porter was absent.

Video

Video from the Ava Board of Aldermen meeting will be posted to the Douglas County Herald’s YouTube Channel.

Next Meeting

City officials and aldermen will reconvene on August 11th at 5 p.m. at City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.