Arno – Hellen Blakey

On June 29, I took my news in, went to the drug store and got grocery.

On June 30, I washed two loads of clothes.

On July 1, I made some corn bread.

On July 2, I made some home made bread to take with me tomorrow.

On July 3, Vernel came down at noon and took me back with him for the weekend. We went by his farm, where they will build their new home, before going on to Springfield.

On July 4, we got up early and went to Republic, to Chuck and Karen Vaughn’s home where those present were Karen Vaughn, Vernal and Ellen Blakey, Hellen Blakey, Deloris Vaughn, John Vaughn, Barb Jacobe, Johnathan Vaughn. For the 4th of July, we had a big dinner with smoked pulled pork, meatloaf and the rest to go with it. Then later on we had blackberry cobbler, peach pie and homemade ice cream. And, was it good. When it got dark, we sat outside and watched fireworks until almost midnight.

On July 5, Vernal brought me home and we got to Ava about 12:30pm.

I had 0.5 inches in my rain gauge on July 1, 0.5 on July 2, 0.4 on July 5.

Vernal and I took my flowers down to Spring Creek Cemetery. Then we went by James’ before we came back to the house. Vernal took off and went home.

Let’s keep our sick folks in our prayers. My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.