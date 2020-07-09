Andrew Lee Curtis was born July 12th, 1984 in Springfield, Mo. to Robert Curtis and Nancy Curtis Rench. Throughout his life, Andy resided in Willow Springs, Rolla, Ava, and Joplin, MO. Andy has three sisters: Tawnya Atkisson of Orem, UT, Karey Curtis of Joplin, MO, and Michelle Nunamaker (D.J.) of Columbia, MO. Andy was the proud uncle to Seth, Brianna, Curtis, Brady, Hannah, Deidre, Saren, Dalton, Mason, Shay and Caden. Andy was preceded in death by his mom, Nancy Curtis Rench; his grandmothers: Maxine Curtis, Bette Brinkley, and Jessie Norton, and his grandfather, Edgar Curtis.

Andy was born with Down Syndrome, but with all of his limitations, life was limitless to Andy. He loved spending his days at “workshop” where he filled eggs with toys, visited with friends, prepared and cleaned up the lunchroom and brought a smile to every face he encountered.

Andy loved his calendar and filling it up with fun activities like dances, crafts, spending time with family and friends, Special Olympics and going to visit Miss Anna. Andy was a veteran camper at Camp Wonderland where he would spend a week each summer swimming, riding horses, doing arts and crafts and winning awards. He was a self-proclaimed “ladies’ man” and the camp recognized that as one of the many awards he received.

Andy was a thumbs up guy and the king of “Andyisms”. There are too many to name, but some favorites were: bockabee come on down; best guy I ever met; you are my princess; yeeeaaahh right; yeehaw; you’re a beautiful girl; oh yeahhhh; you have messy hair; come on you guys; Bobby Sue and so many more. In the words of his nieces and nephews, he was a joyful, funny, humble, silly, loving, movie watching, bear hugging, milk drinking, ice cream eating, Spiderman and puzzle loving kind of guy. He was one of a kind.

He taught so many people in his 36 years: unconditional love, compassion, joy, selflessness, patience, humor, and humility. Even through his death, his gift of life through organ donation will live on. Thank you Andyman for all that you blessed us with. Until we meet again, sweet boy. We hope you’re dancing in Heaven with our sweet mama.

A memorial service for Andy will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Willow Funeral Home, at 106 E. 3rd St. Willow Springs, Mo 65793. Inurnment will immediately follow the service at the Willow Springs City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Special Olympics of Missouri in honor of Andy Curtis. Checks can be made to: Special Olympics Missouri, 305 Special Olympics Dr. Jefferson City, Mo 65101. Arrangements are under the direction of Willow Funeral Home, LLC. Online condolences may be left at www.willowspringsfuneralhome.com

Due to the spike of the Covid-19 virus, we request that you please wear a mask while inside the funeral home.