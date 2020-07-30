Absentee Ballots Available on Saturday

The County Clerk’s office is announcing to voters that absentee ballots for the Primary Election on Tuesday, August 4th are now available.

Any legal voter who will be out of the area or otherwise unable to go to their required polling place on election day may vote an absentee ballot.

Those interested in receiving an absentee ballot should go to the County Clerk’s office on the first floor of the Douglas County Courthouse on Saturday, August 1st from 8a.m. to noon. Identification will be required, and face masks optional but recommended.

For complete information about absentee voting, please contact County Clerk Karry Davis or the County Clerk’s office, (417) 683-4714.