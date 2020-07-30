Kevin Kent Swofford

Kevin Swofford, 61 years, 8 months, 25 days old, Springfield, Missouri passed away on July 21, 2020 at Cox Hospital in Springfield MO with family by his side.

Kevin was born October 26, 1958 in Smithville, Mo to Bill and Barbara (Allen) Swofford.

Kevin was blessed with two children, Jesse Ryan Swofford and Brandon Seth Swofford

Kevin was a motorcycle enthusiast, loved watching Ava Bear and KC Chiefs football. Kevin was a carpenter and helped rebuild many houses in Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father Bill Swofford.

Kevin is survived by his mother Barbara, his brothers Roger and wife Ann Swofford of Cleora, Oklahoma, Joe and wife Rita Swofford of Ava, Mo, sisters Rhonda and husband David Williams of Ava, Mo, Judy and husband Kirk Dooms of Ava, Mo, twin grand daughters Bailey and MacKenzie, and Rin, and Italy.

Graveside services for Kevin were Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Ava Cemetery. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home of Ava. Officiating was Pastor Robert Roberts. Love offerings may be made to the Swofford family at the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.