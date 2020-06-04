Wright County Route 38 to Close for Repairs

MoDOT has announced that MO Route 38 in Wright County will be closed as contractor crews construct a new bridge over Evening Shade Creek.

The bridge is located between Route Y and Hardrock Drive.

Weather permitting, work will begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10 with plans to re-open Thursday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m.

This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

The work zone will be marked with signs and barricades. Motorists are urged to find an alternate route.

For more information, please call Resident Engineer Audie Pulliam (417) 469-2589, Missouri Department of Transportation’s Customer Service Center toll-free 1-888-275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.