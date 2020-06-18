Wasola – Theta Nokes

June 15 – When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice, but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn. Proverbs 29:2

Sympathy to the families of Phillip Akers and Lonnie High.

Friday, June 5, those having lunch at Gary and Connie Mitchell’s home were Howard and Ella Faye Mitchell, Dana Brazeal, Dara Strong, Barb Ellison, Danny and Connie Hill, Mike and Diana Comstock, Becky Cummings, Linda Combs, Norman and Sharon Rush, Dustin and Sophia Mitchell, AnnaBelle Johnson, Sydnee Snow and Emily and family.

On Sunday, June 7, after church, AnnaBelle Johnson’s birthday party was held at Ralph and Dana Brazeal’s home. The guests were Tiffanee Satterfield, Cody Jones, Dara Strong, Howard and Ella Faye Mitchell, Bailey Strong, Zamber and Cole Little, Wyatt and Liviya Wharton, Zoe Shull, Cody, Hannah and Charleigh Strong, Hunter Huff, Howard Strong, Brittany Richards and Brayden Lansdown.

Friday evening, June 12, Louin Clayton and I drove to Theodosia at the Hicks Cemetery for our cousin Howard Clayton’s graveside service, but no one showed. So Louin drove back home and I visited with a few people while I was there.

I grew up in a school where we put our hand over our heart and said “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”

I’m tired of people being ugly to each other. This is another reason I don’t watch television news because the way the media spreads panic of all things.

Timothy Sears and family and his mother-in-law visited his parents Eddie and Linda Sears over the weekend.

Others may be deaf to our words, but they are never blind to our actions.

Have a great week. Happy Father’s Day.