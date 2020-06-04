Wasola – Theta Nokes

Mercy unto you and peace and love to be multiplied. Jude 2.

Sympathy to Doris Davidson family. She is with God now. She had cancer treatments for years. One time she was at the Cancer Center the same time as Gary was.

Sunday, the 24th, I went to our meeting at Hicks Cemetery. That’s where dad’s side of the family is buried. Margaret Jennings made it. She had been in the Church van accident a few weeks early. She stays with a son now until she gets better. Her granddaughter, Cassie Wallace drove her there.

Before going to the meeting I stopped and visited with Virginia Porter and Kenerd, Norma, Belinda and Brent Laurence. After the meeting I visited with Uncle Rayford Clayton and Aunt Lena Brown.

In the afternoon T.J and I took a drive to Theodosia to see how the water was. Two feet from the bridge, he drove back through Gainesville and just north on 5 highway there had been a accident, a semi and pick-up so we had to wait 30 minutes or more for the road was cleaned.

Is the coronavirus going to be over soon” It has been reported the first case in Douglas County now.

In the year 1968 the Hong Kong influenza killed about 100,000 people in U.S. and they still had Woodstock the next year.

The stores are starting to get things back on shelves, toilet paper is easy to find now. But meat is high, real high. Most restaurants have opened back up.

Keep praying for our country all of these unsettling thing. Remember my cousin, Howard Clayton graveside service at 6:00 pm on the 12th at Hicks Cemetery.

Be safe, be brave.