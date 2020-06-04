Use Caution Regarding Mountain Grove Company’s Work-At-Home Offering

Better Business Bureau says the company fails to follow through.

ST. LOUIS –– During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, millions of Americans have been laid off or placed on furlough. As consumers look for ways to make up for lost income by working from home, Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises consumers to use caution when considering doing work for Kaleidoscope Marketing Co. of Mountain Grove, Missouri.

Consumers report the company fails to provide products or materials, does not issue refunds and provides poor customer service. Kaleidoscope Marketing Co. has an “F” rating, the lowest on BBB’s scale, due to several unanswered customer complaints.

The business offers its employees a chance to work from home by stuffing envelopes and mailing them. In order to work for the company, the employee must send an application fee costing between $75 and $225. A company application states the fee is to eliminate those who are “just curious” and “leave room for those who are serious about earning Huge Money with a company that delivers.” It also claims the fee “will be refunded in your 5th paycheck.”

“Despite the claims, consumers who have worked for similar companies report making high earnings is almost non-existent,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. “If a company is asking you to pay a fee in order to work, that should be a red flag. A legitimate business shouldn’t be asking an employee to do that.”

The business claims its employees can earn between $690 and $3,450 weekly. The business says it pays $6 for every response returned to it.

A man from West Point, Iowa, told BBB he saw a Kaleidoscope advertisement posted in a newspaper in February 2020. The man said he sent a $225 check to the business in March 2020 for mailing materials, but has not received anything.

The man said he checked with BBB and found a business with a similar name with a good rating. As a result, he said he believed the earnings claims made in the ad. He has not been able to contact the business.

A woman from Spring Grove, Minnesota, reported she responded to a Kaleidoscope Marketing Co. advertisement she saw in a local newspaper in March 2020. She sent $225 and received a box of mailers, which she said prompted her to send the business an additional $225 for another box of mailers. She said the company did not provide stamps or address labels for the mailers. She did not receive a second box of mailers.

The woman has tried to contact Kaleidoscope Marketing Co. She said she would not recommend anyone work for the company. She said she believes she has been scammed.

According to Missouri secretary of state records, the business was registered on Feb. 7, 2020. Clive Millett is listed as the business owner. The address used by Kaleidoscope Marketing Co. is the same as the U.S. Post Office in Mountain Grove.

BBB records show Millett is listed as the owner of Las Vegas-based Front Line Marketing, an F-rated work-at-home business.

The company did not respond to a BBB letter asking what it is doing to address its pattern of complaints.