Truman State Announces Spring 2020 Vice President for Academic Affairs List

Last week, Truman State University released the names of students who qualified for the Spring 2020 Vice President for Academic Affairs list.

To qualify for this list an undergraduate student must attain a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 and must complete at least 12 credit hours.

Local students who qualified for the honor are Hannah Griffith, of Thornfield, and Wes Zacher, from Wasola.

Founded in 1867, Truman is Missouri’s public liberal arts and sciences university. Truman has the highest graduation rate among the state’s public colleges and universities.