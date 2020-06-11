Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

June 1 – Pentecost derives its name from the Jewish festival celebrating the harvest and the giving of the law on Mount Sinai fifty days after Passover. Fifty days after Easter, we celebrate the Holy Spirit as God’s presence within and among us. In Acts the Spirit arrives in rushing wind and flames, bringing God’s presence to all people. Paul reminds us that though we each have different capacities; we are unified in the Spirit that equips us with these gifts. Jesus breathes the Holy Spirit on his disciples, empowering them to forgive sin. We celebrate that we too are given the breath of the Holy Spirit and sent out to proclaim God’s redeeming love to all the world.

Holy Spirit, fill your church with enthusiasm and energy to work for good in the world. Amen.

Welcome on this day of Pentecost! May we be open to the Holy Spirit’s movement among us.

Give a warm welcome to Richard Green and Mary Schlotfeld as they are received into our family at Trinity today.

Today is a fifth Sunday, but with it being Pentecost the Worship and Music Committee have picked the appropriate hymns for the day. However don’t forget Heart of the Hills Food Harvest and give generously.

9:30am Sunday Adult Bible class and Sunday School

10:45am Sunday Worship followed by a Potluck

Today’s Lector: MaryAnn Niemi

Next Sunday’s Lector: Lesa Burger