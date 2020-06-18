By Timber Jones

We came from overseas,

To worship and live free.

Ah, The Mountains!

Ah, The Trees!

We planted all of our seeds;

We sowed them prayerfully.

We made “an appeal to Heaven”

And saw all we could see.

This kind of liberty,

It ain’t free.

With axe in hand

And plow at the feet,

We built this American country.

We started a Revolution,

Made it through the Civil War.

The Depression nearly killed us,

But we knew what we fought for.

They came from overseas;

On our ground they made us bleed.

We came up from the rubble

And stood by our beliefs.

With axe in hand

And plow at the feet,

We built this American country.

When summer colors explode

What a sight to see!

Why we wanted freedom,

Why we fought for liberty.

We have come so far,

Or have we?

Or have we?

With axe in hand

And plow at the feet,

We built this American country.