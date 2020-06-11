The Champion News – Wilda Moses

Every path has a few puddles. Champions do not have to haul water to fill our puddles these days, though in days to come we may pray for rain. Meanwhile, we pray for the health and safety of our dear ones—our family and our friends, and for the health and safety of our Nation and of the whole world. Odd times, these. Odd, yes, but glorious out here in rural America—when have we had such a magnificent spring? Each seems like the first, always amazing. Susan Bissonnette said, “An optimist is the human personification of spring.”

As of the 11th of May, the community got even better with the arrival that day of young James IV. His parents, D.J. and Talisha Mastrangelo, are delighted with their 7lb 5oz baby boy. He has a full head of beautiful straight blonde hair and a home full of the joy and excitement that comes with such a wonderful package. He is named after both his great-grandfathers, Dominick and James, so he is another D.J. Mastrangelo–the fourth one. He will be called James to avoid confusion. There may be some confusion about how to drive in the rain. It was the smile of good fortune that there were no serious injuries on 76 Highway on Thursday. Our local firefighters and first responders were willing to work out in the pouring rain to keep traffic moving around two separate accidents. James’ dad was among those volunteers and we can always pretty much count on him for a smile.

Meanwhile, here is the promised account of the Fox Creek crossing by Bud’s Intrepid Trail Riders. Andrew Hardin said they had no difficulty with the horses crossing Fox Creek east of Champion. He might not have been willing to drive across it, but the horses had no trouble. The water was wide and fast moving, but not too deep. Their trouble had been at the crossing up on Fox Creek Road with a big tree down over the slab. Andrew and half a dozen other guys wrestled the tree trunk around so that it was crossable. One horse was good for stepping in water and for stepping over trees, but to step over a tree into the water was more than the animal had in mind without some serious coaxing. Eventually everyone was able to cross and, at the end of the day, the excursion was considered to have been a sterling success–a beautiful day.

Felix the Farmer, heard his (grand) Papa say, “If I had it to do over, I would put our garden on a hilltop somewhere.” There will be plenty edible-pod peas for Felix to munch, and when rain is scarce, Papa will be glad his garden is where it is. His birthday is on Election Day, Tuesday, June 2nd. He would elect to have people straighten up and act right during these bizarre and unfamiliar times. Now that he is an old man and can do what he wants, he reckons he will plant a couple of hills of okra. He likes it but never grew it because his family did not care for it. Some are surprised that there are such great perquisites in becoming old. You know you are old when what you used to think was old now seems young. Enjoy!

There was Great Plague back in 1665. Samuel Pepys, a member of the British Parliament and Secretary of the Admiralty, wrote in his diary, “The taverns are full of gadabouts making merry this eve. And though I may press my face against the window like an urchin at a confectioner’s, I am tempted not by the sweetmeats within. A dram in exchange for the pox is an ill bargain indeed.” West of Fox Creek and south of Clever Creek, at the pavement’s end, at the bottom of several beautiful hills, folks are being thoughtful, kind and optimistic. Champions—Looking on the Bright Side!