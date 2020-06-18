The American Heart Assoc. and Summit Natural Gas Donate Infant CPR Kits

The American Heart Association recently distributed Infant CPR Anytime Kits to Mercy Hospital Lebanon, Cox Medical Center Branson and Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. The CPR Anytime Kit donations were made possible via a donation from Summit Natural Gas and will be used to help train parents of newborns prior to going home from the hospital.

“There are so many things to learn as a parent of a newborn,” said Kayla Moore, Corporate Event Director with the American Heart Association. “Our hope is that the CPR kits, and the training the parents receive, can help offer another level of comfort and security to parents.”

More than 7,000 children suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest each year. Infant CPR Anytime Kits are designed to teach the core skills of infant CPR and relief of choking. The training focuses on infants from newborn to 12 months.

“Learning CPR could mean the difference between life and death” said Jackie Ruiz-Esparza, mother of two young sons. “Every second counts while waiting for emergency services and paramedics to administer help. It’s so important for parents and caregivers of children to know the proper steps to take in a cardiac emergency.”

In the event of a cardiac arrest, survival depends on immediately receiving CPR from someone nearby. Parents and caregivers are among the most important people to be trained in infant CPR and choking relief, which can make a life or death difference for infants who suffer cardiac arrest or whose airways become blocked by food or objects.

Additional Resources:

Take 90 seconds to learn how to save a life at www.heart.org/HandsOnlyCPR

Download free materials to help celebrate CPR and AED Awareness Week at www.heart.org/CPRWeek