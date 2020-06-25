Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

June 23 – How many people remember sleeping on feather beds, when you were always having to fluff the feathers before you lay down? Or on a straw tick filled with wheat straw? My husband Eldon and I slept on a feather bed after we married in 1939. It had belonged to his mother, and she thought so much of it. They had saved up the feathers–plucked those poor chickens, getting the little feathers out. I shudder, thinking of those poor chickens running around with bare skin. Some people plucked geese. That would have been an even noisier task!

I still have another feather bed that originally belonged to my next mother-in-law, Audie Ingram.

With either one, a feather bed or straw tick, you had to do a lot of fluffing. You didn’t ever lie down on a firm mattress back then. Beds had what we called coil springs, with maybe some cardboard or a blanket or quilt over them, then the feather bed on top of that. I remember using some kind of little feather-fluffer thing to brush the cobwebs out of those wire coils. It’s a lot easier to go to bed nowadays! You don’t need all that elbow grease for fluffing up the feathers.

I keep reminding myself, though, that those were the good old days.

Recently, I read that one of our founding fathers, George Washington, was a slave owner and was mean to his slaves. I don’t praise George Washington for that but instead choose to give praise for the endurance of those slaves. What a shame.

A friend, Rebecca Hallmark, told me the Clear Springs Church folks enjoyed their service Sunday and had several visitors. Rebecca brought me a plate of food from the dinner they shared, which I appreciated very much.

Rebecca is a hairdresser who now works in a West Plains shop. My great-granddaughter Alexus had what they call a “sleepover” at Rebecca’s house Sunday.

Rebecca also said a friend, Dwaine Turner, played a special on his harmonica after the Clear Springs service, which many enjoyed. I remember when our Extension Club met in the Turner home several years ago. Dwaine told us he had prepared for his last days and showed us the beautiful casket he had placed alongside his bed. He said it was so that, when he died, he could just do a “rollover” and be ready to go. He had made the casket, and it was beautiful. He is such a comic.

My son Marlyn Picock and his grandson Alex Vega recently built a new well house for Marlyn’s sister, Kris Luebbert. The well was already there, but she needed a new well house.

As summer nears, I’m thinking of my son-in-law Dave Davis and how he used to dig sassafras roots and bring to me in late spring. It’s a good blood thinner as we head into summer. I really miss Dave and Karen, my daughter.

I do have a little sassafras tree in my back yard, come to think of it. Maybe I can get my granddaughter to dig some roots for me. You get the little ends of the roots about 4 to 6 feet out from the tree to get the most flavor and not hurt the tree. Of course, it’s easier to just buy a little bottle of sassafras tea at the store.

A correction from my previous items, when I said the father of my former neighbor Shane Pendergrass was Baxter County official Mickey Pendergrass. Shane’s dad is Micky’s brother Ricky. Sorry for the mix-up.

My penpal Laurel in Indiana recently had a large cyst removed and asks for our prayers.

My friend Sylvia Carson in Pekin, Illinois, the birthplace of my mother , is good to stay in touch. And my friend Ginger Peters has recently moved from New Jersey to California to live with her daughter there. What a big move – clear across the nation.

Wayman and Carol King celebrated their 52nd anniversary on June 22. They were married in 1968.

My husband Eldon and I were married June 10, 1939. If he had lived, this year would be our 81st!

My friend Marlyn Atkinson, who was an airline pilot for 33 years, tells me he’s hoping they can meet us again for this year’s Hootin an Hollarin. I’m looking forward to that!