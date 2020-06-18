Sweden – Linda Johnson

June 15- Paul, the apostle, wrote a letter to Titus which is part of the New Testament. It’s a short book in the Bible but is packed with instructions for Titus as the head of the churches in Crete. Titus is not a well-known figure in the Bible but we do know a few things about him.

First, he was born Greek. That makes him a Gentile. Thus, he is a convert of Paul’s. He must have been a very dedicated Christian because he accompanied Paul to Jerusalem to meet with the Jerusalem Council (Galatians 2:1-4). This was the dispute over whether the Gentiles should be circumcised and held accountable to the Mosaic Law and can be found in Acts 15. Titus, once converted, played a part in the First Century Church and its’ development. Paul even refers to him as his “own son after the common faith (Titus 1:4).”

The first four verses of Titus 1 at first glance don’t seem to be much more than a salutation for a letter. But, as our pastor pointed out to us in today’s sermon, they are power packed with doctrinal truths. It was a good sermon.

Paul opens with “a servant of God.” He could have said things like, “I’m a Pharisee of the Pharisees. I was a persecutor of the Christian Church.” There are many things he could have said about himself but he didn’t. Matthew 25:23, “Well done thou good and faithful servant.” Whatever it is, be a servant of God.

“An apostle of Jesus Christ”, Paul has the authority of an apostle. The Canon of the Bible is complete. There is nothing more to be added. As believers we can all come and worship as we see fit.

“According to the faith of God’s elect,” God’s elect is the Church, the people who have been born again. Being born again there is a desire to serve God. Head knowledge is not enough. “Thou believeth that there is one God; thou doest well; the devils believe, and tremble (James 2:19).” Pastor Josh said, “Have the kind of faith that has legs on it.”

“In hope of eternal life,” that’s the goal. It’s not wishing but a sure and steadfast hope. There is a very real heaven and a very real hell. An immortal world lies ahead. Pastor Josh said, “There’s no coyotes in heaven, it you like’em get your fill of ‘em here. And there will be no coffins in Gloryland.”

“Which God, that cannot lie,” God cannot lie and He cannot fail. Other than that, all things are possible. God is true. “…it pleased God by the foolishness of preaching to save them that believe (I Corinthians 1:21).” Don’t discount what you can do. We have a website on the computer, a radio program on Sunday mornings, a phone to leave messages. At some point send somebody the gospel. Let all that we have be used to spread the gospel.

“After the common faith,” things that are shared together. Our talents are God’s talents to give. Use what He gives you. At the end of the book of John, Peter sees the disciple that Jesus loved and asks Jesus what is he going to do. Jesus said to him, “If I will that he tarry till I come, what is that to thee? Follow thou me.” Just follow Jesus. He died for all of us.

You can visit us at our website. Pastor Joshua Strong can also be heard on our radio program which is on at 8:05 a.m. Sunday mornings.