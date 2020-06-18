St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday June 14 was the First Sunday after Trinity. The theme of today’s service was the question why so often it is that evil people prosper while good people suffer, and the scripture readings for today reflect this theme. We first see it in Psalm 73 which opened the service: “I was grieved at the wicked: I do also see the ungodly in such prosperity.” The psalmist almost loses faith, “but God is the strength of my heart & my portion forever.” In our Old Testament reading from Jeremiah 23, the prophet assures us that God sees everything and knows who is good & who is evil.

Both the Epistle & the Gospel readings treat this subject as well. In the Epistle, 1 St. John 4:7, we read that love is of God and “Herein is our love made perfect, that we may have boldness in the day of judgment, because as He is, so are we in this world.” The Gospel lesson was St. Luke 16:19, the Parable of the Rich man & the Beggar, in which a rich man disdains the poor, but after death sees the beggar in Abraham’s bosom while he, the rich man, is in hell. The rich man is condemned not for being rich but for his contempt for his fellow man. The beggar was rich in spirit & that is what counts. The lesson for us is that God is watching & will deal with evil in His own time.

Services at St. Francis Anglican (Traditional Episcopal) Church are Sundays at 10:30 and Wednesdays at 6:30. For more information visit our website at stfrancisavamo.org.