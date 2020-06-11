St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, June 7, was Trinity Sunday, an important day on the Christian calendar which finishes the one-half of the year devoted to the earthly life of Jesus and begins the long season in which we study His teachings. Last Sunday was Pentecost, which commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit into the physical world, and on Trinity we see how it works in our lives. The concept of the Trinity is a complicated concept which sometimes perplexes even theologians. Human reason can’t explain or understand it, we have to accept on faith that Christ is working in our lives by means of it.

Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Gospel for the day. St. John 3:1, in which the Pharisee Nicodemus, a leader in the religious establishment, meets with Jesus, an itinerant preacher, to understand what He is doing. Jesus answers by telling Nicodemus that he must be born again to enter into the Kingdom of God, and Nicodemus cannot understand what Jesus is telling him. What Jesus is saying is that we must be born spiritually to enter into eternal life. By means of this spiritual rebirth through the Holy Spirit we are changed spiritually and renewed. Jesus compares the workings of the Holy Spirit to the wind, which we cannot see but we experience its effects and know it is there.

