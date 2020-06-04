St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday May 31 was Pentecost, a Christian festival commemorating the descent of the Holy Ghost upon the apostles on the day of the Jewish festival of the same name, which was a harvest festival observed on the fiftieth day from the second day of Passover. It was also a memorial of the day the law was given to Moses by God and the Jews were made His people. The coming of the Holy Ghost or Holy Spirit was also the day in which God made the disciples into His church or priesthood. Everyone present understood the different languages spoken, symbolizing the fact that all nations are made one by the Gospel.

In Anglican/Episcopal churches altar and vestment colors are red to symbolize the tongues of fire or spirit that descended that day. It is also known as Whitsunday or White Sunday because in earlier times it was the day for baptism and white robes were worn by those being baptised. It is also an important day for us as Pentecost of 1549 was the first day that the Book of Common Prayer in English was used in Englsih churches, converting the services from Latin into English. It is important to remember that the Holy Ghost is present with us just as it was with the disciples that day and comes into our lives by baptism and confirmation; the Holy Spirit works in us when we live for God.

Services at St. Francis Anglican/Traditional Episcopal Church are Sundays at 10:30 and Wednesdays at 6:30. For more information visit our website.