Springfield Man Pleads Guilty to Meth Conspiracy, Faces at Least 15 Years in Prison

Conspiracy to distribute meth in Greene, Christian, Taney counties.

SPRINGFIELD – A Springfield, Missouri, man pleaded guilty in federal court June 8 to his role in a large-scale methamphetamine conspiracy that involved multi-pound shipments of methamphetamine transported from Arizona to Missouri.

Gregory L. Hopper, 35, pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge David P. Rush to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

By pleading guilty, Hopper admitted that he participated in a conspiracy to distribute at least 7.2 kilograms of methamphetamine in Greene, Christian, and Taney counties from June 2017 to March 18, 2019. Hopper also admitted that he possessed 15 firearms – including four assault rifles, 10 handguns and a shotgun – in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

On Feb. 21, 2019, Springfield police officers executed a search warrant at Hopper’s residence. Officers seized 220 grams of black tar heroin, a Bulldog handgun, a Dan Wesson handgun, a Jimenez handgun, a Ruger handgun, a Romak-Rmarm/Cugir 10/63 assault rifle, a Smith and Wesson assault rifle, an Anderson assault rifle, and a Strum assault rifle, a drug ledger, and a plastic bag that contained methamphetamine from one bedroom. Also found in the residence were additional firearms, including a Cobray .45/410 handgun, a Walther PPS handgun, a Rock Island handgun (reported stolen), a Ruger LCP handgun, a Stevens 12-gauge shotgun, a Glock 42 handgun, and a Glock 26 handgun. Officers found a total of 63 grams of methamphetamine in the residence. Officers seized $2,257 from a safe, $1,103 from a glass jar inside a bedroom closet, and $3,423 from Hopper’s wallet.

Hopper is the seventh defendant to plead guilty in this case.

Under federal statutes, Hopper is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Abram McGull II. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HIS); the Branson, Mo., Police Department; the Christian County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department; the Ozark, Mo., Police Department; the Springfield, Mo., Police Department; the Missouri State Highway Patrol; the Silver City, N.M., Police Department; and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.