Special Ava R-1 School Board Meeting

The Ava R-1 School Board met in a special session on Friday, June 19. The meeting was to appoint a Treasurer for the school that had proper bonding per School Board Policy BCC-1.

Recently-elected Treasurer Deana Parsick resigned the position, and Monica Ray, District Bookkeeper was appointed to the position until she retires on July 31st. After that time, Kelsie Croston, District Assistant Bookkeeper will assume the role.

The action allowed the school to resume normal business operations.

The school board meets again tonight at 5:30 p.m. in the board room.