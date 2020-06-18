Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

June 15 – Sunday morning service was opened with prayer and music. 

Margaret Rosseau sang a special. 

We celebrated some birthdays by singing to them. 

Brother Evans brought the message from Matthew 24:37-39, Galatians 2:20,”The Reason for the Flood. “

Visitors in our home this week were Donna Bannister, Caidence and Conner Johnson, Bevy Moore, Skyler Spencer, Bill and Judy Bower, Rusty and Becky Carter. 

I visited one afternoon with Sonja Howerton. 

Debbie Chance stopped by to chat a few minutes. 

Delmar has been riding the lawnmower and I have been using the weed eater. 

My flowers are really pretty this year, so far. 

Until next week, do you know Jesus?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR