Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

June 15 – Sunday morning service was opened with prayer and music.
Margaret Rosseau sang a special.
We celebrated some birthdays by singing to them.
Brother Evans brought the message from Matthew 24:37-39, Galatians 2:20,”The Reason for the Flood. “
Visitors in our home this week were Donna Bannister, Caidence and Conner Johnson, Bevy Moore, Skyler Spencer, Bill and Judy Bower, Rusty and Becky Carter.
I visited one afternoon with Sonja Howerton.
Debbie Chance stopped by to chat a few minutes.
Delmar has been riding the lawnmower and I have been using the weed eater.
My flowers are really pretty this year, so far.
Until next week, do you know Jesus?