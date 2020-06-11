Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

June 8 – Sunday morning service was opened with prayer and birthdays.

Kendra Shelton sang two beautiful praise songs and read scripture from Isaiah 54:7-8.

Brother Evans sang then brought the message from Ecclesiastes 5:1-20, “Negotiating With God Through a Crisis.”

Delmar has been doing the mowing and I have been doing the weed eating. With so much rain, it has been keeping us busy keeping the grass cut.

I painted the porch rails one day. Will paint the rails on the carport soon.

My flowers are really pretty this year. We have had social distancing visitors this week. Howard and Donna Morris, Harlin and Sonja Howerton, Keith and Donna Bannister and Bevy Moore. One day, Michelle, Rowyee and Libby stopped by and visited from their car.

We stopped and saw Vern and Kathleen Deatherage at the cabin,. They were painting.

On Saturday, Delmar and I went to the roadside park and Earnie and Helen Cook met us there where we enjoyed some cantaloupe and visited.

We have been enjoying this drier weather but sounds like we might get some more rain this week.

We have seen several fields of hay being harvested.

Until next week don’t let anything steal your joy.