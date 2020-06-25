Single Car Accident Causes Serious Injury to Driver and Passenger 

A single car accident with serious injury to both driver and passenger occurred on Saturday, June 20, on Hwy. 14, five miles east of Ava.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Cortnie B. Reed, age 20, of Norwood was driving a 2002 Toyota 4Runner when the vehicle ran off the roadway and overtuned.

Alyssa A. Fitzsimmons, age 17, of Ava, was a passenger in the vehicle. Fitzsimmons, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the SUV.

Both occupants were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Sgt. L.S. Elliott with the Highway Patrol investigated the accident.