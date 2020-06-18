Senator Blunt Congratulates New Class of Missourians Accepted to Academies

Stephen Copeland of Ava, Jacob Carswell of Point Lookout, and Brenden Smith of Salem, are on the list.

WASHINGTON, D. C. – U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) this week congratulated the new class of Missourians who accepted appointments to attend the U.S. service academies, including the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and the U.S. Naval Academy.

The following 19 individuals were nominated by Blunt: Nicholas Christopher Adams of Grover; Nate Wilson Bramwell of Pomona; Jacob Bryant Carswell of Point Lookout; Collin James Chilton of Kaiser; Stephen Scott Copeland of Ava; Ian Joseph Crossey of Chesterfield; Sarah Diane Daues of St. Louis; Charles Thomas Jantzen of Independence; Hayden Philip Kolster of Blue Springs; Dylan Thomas Marcelle of O’Fallon; Connor Patrick McAteer of Dardenne Prairie; Jonathan Weston McGuire of Ballwin; Eric Lewis Rhoades of Eureka; Brenden Thomas Smith of Salem; Samuel James Smith of Crystal City; Anthony Lamar Solomon II of Kansas City; Benjamin Darrel Thimjon of Kansas City; Maiya Victoria Woelbling of Saint Peters; and Alexis Kathryn Wynne of Kansas City.

“It is no easy task to gain acceptance to a service academy, these students deserve congratulations for their accomplishment,” said Blunt. “They will now take on the challenging but rewarding task of training for military careers while receiving a topnotch education. All of these students have been great leaders in their schools. I wish them the best and I know they’ll continue to make Missouri proud.”

Applicants are considered on the basis of leadership skills, academic success, physical ability, and extracurricular activities. A committee of Missouri residents reviewed each application and made nomination recommendations to Blunt. Blunt’s office has also begun accepting applications for next year.

