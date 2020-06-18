SBU Releases Spring 2020 Graduate, Honor Roll Lists

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Southwest Baptist University has released its Spring 2020 graduate and honor roll lists.

Graduates from Douglas County area are given below, with their degree and honors, if applicable.

Hope Evans, of Ava, Bachelor of Science; and

Allie Hickerson, of Vanzant, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude (3.7 – 3.849).

Students who achieved honor roll for the spring semester are:

Devon Darlington, Ava, Honor’s List;

Nicolas Sterling, Ava, Honor’s List;

Allie Hickerson, Vanzant, Trustees’ List.

To be listed on the semester’s honor roll, students must carry at least 12 hours of college work and earn at least a B (3.00 GPA), with no grade below C: Trustees’ List, 3.85-4.00; President’s List, 3.70-3.84; Deans’ List, 3.50-3.69; and Honor’s List, 3.00-3.40.

