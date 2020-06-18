SBU Releases Spring 2020 Graduate, Honor Roll Lists

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Southwest Baptist University has released its Spring 2020 graduate and honor roll lists.
Graduates from Douglas County area are given below, with their degree and honors, if applicable.
- Hope Evans, of Ava, Bachelor of Science; and
- Allie Hickerson, of Vanzant, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude (3.7 – 3.849).
Students who achieved honor roll for the spring semester are:
- Devon Darlington, Ava, Honor’s List;
- Nicolas Sterling, Ava, Honor’s List;
- Allie Hickerson, Vanzant, Trustees’ List.
To be listed on the semester’s honor roll, students must carry at least 12 hours of college work and earn at least a B (3.00 GPA), with no grade below C: Trustees’ List, 3.85-4.00; President’s List, 3.70-3.84; Deans’ List, 3.50-3.69; and Honor’s List, 3.00-3.40.
