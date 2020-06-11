SBA, USDA, & KS SBDC to Co-Host Rural Strong Small Business Webinars

SPRINGFIELD – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) – Springfield, Missouri Branch Office (SPBO), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Kansas Small Business Development Center (KS SBDC) at Pittsburg State University are co-hosting free Rural Strong Small Business webinars. This is a must attend event for aspiring entrepreneurs, small business owners, community leaders, and lending institutions interested in government guaranteed loans. Spots are limited.

June 17, 2020 (10:00 am – 12:00 pm CST)

July 15, 2020 (10:00 am – 12:00 pm CST)

Small Business Development Centers are hosted by leading universities, colleges, state economic development agencies and private partners, and funded in part by the United States Congress through a partnership with the SBA.

The goals of these events are to help improve access to lending to rural small businesses, increase investment opportunities in rural areas, and provide federal contracting opportunities to rural businesses.

Participants will learn about:

SBA/USDA programs designed to help small businesses start and grow

SBA/USDA small business lending programs

Growing small businesses through federal contracts and international trade opportunities

Small business trainings, counseling, and services provided by the KS SBDC at Pittsburg State University

All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Reasonable arrangements for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Contact: ram.basnet@sba.gov

Disclaimer: SBA’s participation or support is not an endorsement of any products, service, or entity.