Roaring River State Park Hosts Bluegrass Concert Series All Summer

JEFFERSON CITY – Roaring River State Park invites the public to come to the park this summer for evening concerts as the Summer Bluegrass Music Concert Series continues.

The free shows feature local bluegrass bands and take place from 7 to 9 p.m. every Friday evening throughout the summer in the park amphitheater.

The schedule includes:

June

June 19 – Sugar Mountain Band

June 26 – Flyin’ Buzzards

July

July 3 – Ripplin’ Creek Band

July 4 – Roaring River Bluegrass Jam Night

July 10 – Flyin’ Buzzards

July 17 – Spillwater Drive Band

July 24 – Flyin’ Buzzards

July 31 – Sugar Mountain Band

August

Aug. 7 – Flyin’ Buzzards

Aug. 14 – Ozark Mountain Revival

Aug. 15 – Sugar Mountain Band, Flyin’ Buzzards, The Bakers

Aug. 21 – Flyin’ Buzzards

Aug. 28 – Shuyler Valley Band

September

Sept. 4 – Possum Trot Band

Sept, 5 – Flyin’ Buzzards

Sept. 11 – Sugar Mountain

Sept. 18 – Flyin’ Buzzards

Sept. 25 – Ripplin’ Creek Band

Bench seating is available at the amphitheater, but please feel free to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, and please stay home if you are sick.

Roaring River State Park is located seven miles south of Cassville on Highway 112 in Barry County, in southwest Missouri.

For more information about these concerts, contact the park office at 417-847-2539.