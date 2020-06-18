Roaring River State Park Hosts Bluegrass Concert Series All Summer

JEFFERSON CITY – Roaring River State Park invites the public to come to the park this summer for evening concerts as the Summer Bluegrass Music Concert Series continues.
The free shows feature local bluegrass bands and take place from 7 to 9 p.m. every Friday evening throughout the summer in the park amphitheater.
The schedule includes:
June
- June 19 – Sugar Mountain Band
- June 26 – Flyin’ Buzzards
July
- July 3 – Ripplin’ Creek Band
- July 4 – Roaring River Bluegrass Jam Night
- July 10 – Flyin’ Buzzards
- July 17 – Spillwater Drive Band
- July 24 – Flyin’ Buzzards
- July 31 – Sugar Mountain Band
August
- Aug. 7 – Flyin’ Buzzards
- Aug. 14 – Ozark Mountain Revival
- Aug. 15 – Sugar Mountain Band, Flyin’ Buzzards, The Bakers
- Aug. 21 – Flyin’ Buzzards
- Aug. 28 – Shuyler Valley Band
September
- Sept. 4 – Possum Trot Band
- Sept, 5 – Flyin’ Buzzards
- Sept. 11 – Sugar Mountain
- Sept. 18 – Flyin’ Buzzards
- Sept. 25 – Ripplin’ Creek Band
Bench seating is available at the amphitheater, but please feel free to bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Visitors are strongly encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, and please stay home if you are sick.
Roaring River State Park is located seven miles south of Cassville on Highway 112 in Barry County, in southwest Missouri.
For more information about these concerts, contact the park office at 417-847-2539.