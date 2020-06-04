Road Sign Replacement Planned for I-44 in Five Southwest Missouri Counties Beginning the Week of July 6

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT –– Drivers can expect partial ramp closures, shoulder work and possible traffic delays when a road sign replacement project along I-44 in five (5) southwest Missouri counties, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Contractor crews will install new and more reflective “Do Not Enter,” “Wrong Way,” “Yield,” “Stop” and “One Way” signs to replace the current signs at various I-44 interchanges between the Missouri/Oklahoma state line and Marshfield. The new signs are being installed to comply with federal standards.

Here’s are project locations:

• I-44 interchanges at Jasper County:

• U.S. 166/U.S. 140 in Joplin (mile marker 1)

• Missouri Route 43 (Coyote Road) in Joplin (mile marker 3)

• Loop 44 / Missouri Route 86 (Hearnes Boulevard) in Joplin (mile marker 6)

• Loop 49 (Rangeline Road) in Joplin (mile marker 8)

• I-44 interchanges at Newton County:

• Prigmor Avenue in Duenweg (mile marker 13)

• Newton County Road 100 (mile marker 22)

• Missouri Route 37 (mile marker 26)

• Loop 44 (High Street) and Newton County Route U in Sarcoxie (mile marker 29)

• I-44 interchanges at Lawrence County:

• Lawrence County Road 1010 (mile marker 33)

• Missouri Route 97 (mile marker 38)

• Loop 44 / Lawrence County Route H (mile marker 44)

• Missouri Route 39 / Missouri Route 265 in Mount Vernon (mile marker 46)

• Missouri Route 174 (mile marker 49)

• Missouri Route 96 (mile marker 57)

• Lawrence County Route Z and O in Halltown (mile marker 58)

• I-44 interchanges at Greene County:

• Greene County Route K and PP (mile marker 61)

• Greene County Route T and N (mile marker 67)

• Greene County Route B and MM (mile marker 70)

• Missouri Route 266 and Loop 44 (Chestnut Expressway) in Springfield (mile marker 72)

• U.S. Route 160 in Springfield (mile marker 75)

• Missouri Route 13 in Springfield (mile marker 77)

• Greene County Route H (Glenstone Ave) in Springfield (mile marker 80)

• Missouri Route 744 (North Mulroy Road) in Springfield (mile marker 84)

• Missouri Route 125 in Strafford (mile marker 88)

• I-44 interchanges at Webster County:

• Webster County Route B (mile marker 96)

• Missouri Route 38 (Spur Dr) in Marshfield (mile marker 100)

• Sparkle Brooke Rd and Sampson Rd (mile marker 107)

Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the work zones.

Weather and/or scheduling delays will alter the work schedule.

Project information:

Prime contractor: James H. Drew Corporation, Sedalia;

Complete date: Nov. 1, 2020 (Contractor crews plan to have the project completed by end of August 2020.)

Total project cost: $304,373