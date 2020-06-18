Rep. Smith Receives “Taxpayers’ Friend Award” for Pro-taxpayer Voting Record

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Jason Smith (R-MO) was honored by the National Taxpayers Union (NTU) with having one of the strongest voting records in the United States Congress for supporting limited government, economic freedom, and low taxes. This year Smith is one of only 48 members of the U.S. House of Representatives to have earned the “Taxpayers’ Friend Award” for an outstanding voting record during the 2019 Congressional session. He is the only Representative or Senator to win the award from the state of Missouri.

“I fully believe that Missourians know how to spend their money best,” said Congressman Smith. “You earned your paycheck, and you should be able to keep it. I’m honored to fight ever day to shrink the government for the farmers, ranchers, businesses and families I represent in southern Missouri.”

NTU included 43 Senate votes and 142 House votes in the 2019 scorecard. NTU’s rating program is designed to calculate a member’s voting record on fiscal responsibility by evaluating every vote that has an impact on tax, spending, trade, and regulatory policy utilizing a methodical weighting system. No other fiscal policy scorecard is as comprehensive as NTU’s.

Since 1979, NTU has annually recognized Representatives and Senators who earn high voting scores to qualify them for the “Taxpayers’ Friend Award.”