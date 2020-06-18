Red Bank – Alice Lirley

June 15 – Hello everyone. It’s a beautiful day in the Ozarks. I have been trying to spend more time outside lately, but there are always a lot of house chores to take care of that keeps me indoors more than I would like. We need the vitamin D that’s provided by the sunshine to keep us healthy.

The Red Bank Church Worship service began with the singing of hymns, led by Gary Lirley. He also asked for birthday and anniversary mission offerings after he welcomed everyone to the service. It was announced that our monthly Praise night would take place for the evening service. A time for prayer request was provided.

It was requested that everyone pray for Mitzi Lirley, Fawcett, our daughter. She has been hospitalized with the Covid-19 virus and is in serious condition. To date, she has had to remain in the hospital two weeks and beginning her third week. Recently, she received Blood Plasma which should, hopefully, increase her chances of getting well. Please keep Mitzi in your prayers. She is depending on them. One realizes just how real and deadly this virus is when it hits so close to home. Folks, think about that when you are out and about. Please wear a protective mask and keep a good distance from others.

Singing special music was Eloise Hallmark. It was wonderful to have Jennifer Lakey and her two grand children, April and Ben, back in Church with us. Visitors were Avery and Breanna Hendrix along with two other family members. I didn’t catch their names, but we extend to them, a warm welcome and an invitation to come back anytime.

This Sunday, The Red Bank congregation enjoyed listening to our guest speaker, Avery Hendrix. Reading Scripture from Philemon, Acts and the book of John, Avery spoke about the Love of Jesus and the love He wanted us to have for one another. John, a beloved disciple of Jesus, wrote this book to express the real deity of Jesus as the Son of God. The very first verse states this, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God and the Word was God.” More importantly, in the 14th verse John states, “And the word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.” If one cannot understand from those words who Jesus really is then read Chapter 10: 30 where Jesus introduces Himself this way, “I and my Father are one.” Scripture in the book of Acts records those who loved God and believed with all their hearts that Jesus was the Son of God. And, in believing this as the truth, they were willing to risk their lives to go forth and follow the great commission that Jesus set forth in Matthew 28: 19-20, “Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. A-men”.

Everyone certainly did enjoy our monthly Praise night with all the beautiful music, meaningful poems and other readings being offered. Of course the fellowship meal afterwards was very uplifting too.

We, as family, haven’t been able to visit with Maxine Lirley in person, but have had several telephone conversations with her. She seems to be doing pretty well, but is very lonesome and would love to visit with her children in person. Of course that is impossible at this time because of the terrible threat of getting the Covid-19 virus from someone outside of her home at HOTO. We love her and pray for her every day, all day long.

Visiting with Gary and me one day last week was Gary’s sister, Jeane Huff. It was hard to keep our safe distance and visit, but we did manage to do that as best as we could. Even though she was pretty sure she did not have the virus, in a serious way she told me to make sure and spray the place where she sat and everything she touched after she left. I did as she requested as a “Just in Case.”

That’s all the news for now. Take care: Stay well: Help keep others well. You are welcome to Worship the Lord with us at Red Bank Missionary Baptist Church.