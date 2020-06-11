Red Bank – Alice Lirley

Hello everyone. Today is the first day of June. That means two things to me. First off, it is my only living sister’s birthday, and when this month is over, one half of 2020 will have been completed. This first half has proved to be a doosy with the Covid 19 threatening all our lives along with the serious demonstrations taking place in our larger cities. Our country’s leadership needs to realize that brutal force never settles anything for long. There is always a good reason why people feel they need to demonstrate in order to call attention to needs not being met by those who are given the mandate of keeping order in a fair manner. We need to be deeply concerned and pray, pray, pray. With better decisions being made toward, both the spreading of Covid 19 Virus and bringing a peaceful, meaningful end to the reasons for these demonstrations, perhaps the last half of this year and beyond will be more enjoyable for all concerned.

The Red Bank Church Worship service began with the singing of hymns, led by Gary Lirley. He also asked for mission birthday and anniversary offerings along with prayer request. There were silent prayer request made and prayer for the condition of our Nation and its leadership was requested. Prayer was offered for each request. Being the last week of the month, there were no announcements that needed to be made. Singing special music was Eloise Hallmark.

Gary Lirley, our speaker read text from Romans 14:1-4,13-19. In this Scripture the Apostle Paul stresses the fact that even though we as Christians may not agree on many things, being too judgmental to the point of causing strife in the lives of others, especially to those that are weak in the faith, is not being Christ-like at all. Many times, as in Paul’s day and time, we may get too concerned with menial decisions such as what foods we should or should not be eating; what holidays to celebrate, what color our church tapestry and seat covers should be or even some intricacies of religious practice that should or should not take place. Brother Paul said in verses 17and 19, “ For the kingdom of God is not meat and drink; but righteousness, and peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost. Let us therefore follow after the things which make for peace, and things wherewith one may edify another. As Paul said in Ephesians 4:32, “And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.

Everyone really did enjoy our last Praise night service. It is hard not to enjoy great music along with Praising the Lord through means of verse: And, after the service enjoying a bountiful meal together.

We have been missing special music by Jeane Huff these past two Sundays. Her voice became hoarse because of some surgery that called for a tube to be placed down her throat to retrieve a stent that the surgeon had placed in the opening of her pancreas during her fairly recent Gallbladder surgery. We are thankful that her beautiful voice is getting clearer as days pass by.

Jeane mentioned that her granddaughter, Kate Hampton, stayed with her and watched over her needs when she returned home from the hospital.

That’s all the news for now. Take care and care for others.