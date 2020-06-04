Plato Rural Fire Assn.Receives Grant

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., June 1, 2020 – The FCS Financial Rural Community and Agriculture Foundation recently granted $10,000 to the Plato Rural Fire Protection Association to assist with construction of a fire station.

“We are in dire need of a new fire station for the Plato area,” says Vasili (Bill) Karatzas, Plato Fire Association member. “The new station will provide safety measures benefiting the communities we serve through training for our fire fighters and proper storage of equipment.”

The Plato Rural Fire Protection Association serves more than 90 square miles in Texas and Wright counties comprised mostly of rural ranches, farms, and forest. Since 1966, they have operated out of a detached two-car garage without a restroom, running water or enough room for required equipment including fire trucks. A member donated land for construction of a new fire station to meet the space, training and essential needs of the association. The insulated, heated metal building will take approximately three months to complete with a projected cost of $75,000. Much of the labor will be performed by volunteers so fundraising efforts can be used for materials.

The FCS Financial Rural Community and Agriculture Foundation represents the cooperative’s long-term commitment to a thriving and prosperous agricultural industry and our rural communities. The Foundation focuses on targeted, long-term investments.

“Rural fire districts provide an essential service for their communities,” says David Janish, FCS Financial CEO. “The infrastructure needs of rural communities is significant and FCS Financial is committed to helping rural communities by supporting those needs to ensure proper protection against disasters such as fire.”

Additional info and an application are available at www.myfcsfinancial.com. Choose “Special Programs” under the “About Us” tab or email marketing@myfcsfinancial.com.