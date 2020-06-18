Planning Continues for the 2020 Missouri State Fair

The Missouri State Fair will be held as scheduled August 13-23, 2020. However, the Fair will look differently than previous years. The mission of our Fair has always been to showcase Missouri agriculture, so livestock shows will continue to honor that tradition.

Details for vendors, sponsors, and other partners are still being determined.

The Missuri State Fair’s priority continues to be the promotion of excellence in Missouri agriculture and our future agriculture leaders.

Stay up-to-date on the latest Fair updates by becoming a Fair Fan at mostatefair.com.