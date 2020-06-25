Patriotic Art Winners

Each year, more than 4,000 high school students from across the country participate in the VFW Auxiliary’s Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. The contest began in 1979 to recognize up-and-coming artists and encourage patriotism in youth. Our local winners were Abigail Fenoff, a local 9th Grader and second place was Jeremiah Fenoff who is a 12th grader. Abigail’s painting was submitted to the State Auxiliary.

Robin Reinartz, Cyndi Morgan, Mary Engle, Gail Huffman, Abigail Fenoff (1st place winner), Jeremiah Fenoff (2nd place winner), Katrina Holt, and Anita Holt.