Michael Boyink/Herald

Missouri State Highway Trooper DJ Johnson inspects the overturned semi of James Chaddock, 58, of Sycamore, Illinois. Chaddock was driving northbound on Highway 5 when the semi left the road at a slow speed and rolled down the hill adjacent to the road. Chaddock, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Cox Health in Springfield with minor injuries. Vehicle recovery efforts closed Highway 5 Tuesday night.