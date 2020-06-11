Online Basic Pond Construction and Management Program

By Eric Meusch

HOUSTON, Mo. –– For individuals wanting to construct a new pond for a water source or for recreation, proper construction and management is important. Building a new pond is a large investment but provides many benefits to the land owner and can even increase the value of a property.

That is why MU Extension is offering a two session “Pond Construction and Management Class” from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., June 30 and July 2. The class will be held online via zoom each night, all registered participants will be provided a link to join. This format will allow participants to ask questions and engage with the instructors.

Class topics include; basic considerations of pond construction such as site selection, calculation of watershed and soil types. Participants will also learn components of a well-constructed pond; spillway sizing and design, desired free board, dam core, proper compaction and slope. The class will also teach participants how to calculate the cost per acre of impounding water. Participants will learn about basic limnology, water quality, weed and algae control and stocking a fish population recommendations. Each participant will be provided materials and handouts to use for future reference.

Registration for the program can be done on-line at https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/pond-construction-and-management-class and is due by June 26. There is the $30 registration fee to attend the course.

For more information contact: Eric Meusch, Texas County Extension Office 417-967-4545 or Kyle Whittaker, Webster County Extension Office 417-859-2044

University of Missouri Extension programs focus on the high-priority needs of Missourians to improve lives, communities and economies by providing relevant, responsive and reliable educational solutions. MU Extension programs are open to all. More information on this topic is available online at http://extension.missouri.edu