OATS Schedule Update for Ava/Douglas County 

In observance of Independence Day, most OATS routes will not run on Friday, July 3rd.

OATS Transit is now open for regular transportation service, but operations are still with restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Limited seating is available on each bus as the transportation service continues to endorse social distancing measures. In addition, riders are encouraged to wear face mask/coverings.

Drivers will continue to sanitize buses on a routine basis.

Individuals can call the OATS Transit office at 417-887-9272 or 1-800-770-6287 to schedule a ride or find out about service in your area.

Visit the OATS website at www.oatstransit.org and click on the bus schedules tab to see the full schedule.