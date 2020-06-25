Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

June 22 – On Flag Day, the special song in the morning service was a vocal solo by Jesse Paxton, accompanied at the piano by his wife, Cheryl. The sound system was operated by James Cobb, assisted by Sheena Mahan.

Welcome back to Earnest & Judy Murray; we are grateful of the Lord for Earnest’s recovery from a farm accident.

Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. preached on “A Christian Mandate” from Luke 21:24-28. When these things begin to come to pass, then look up, lift up your heads, for your redemption draweth nigh.

Distress in space, in states, in seas.

Direction – look up.

Directive – lift up.

Deliverance – line up.

In the Sunday evening service, Linda Murray led in prayer. Cinda Thompson gave a patriotic reading & Sheena Mahan sang a solo.

Pastor Bob’s message was on Ephesians 6:13-17. Take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day…loins girt about with truth…breastplate of righteousness…feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace…shield of faith…helmet of salvation…sword of the spirit.

At the close of the service, the church voted to cancel Vacation Bible School, which had been planned for the first week of August.

Cinda Thompson gave missions reports in the Wednesday evening service.