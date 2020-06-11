Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

June 8 – Mt. Zion Church of God (holiness) observed Pentecost Sunday. In the Old Testament it marked the giving of the Law; in the New Testament it marked the giving of the Holy Spirit.

Jesse Paxton sang a solo. The ushers were Bryan Jones and James Cox. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached on The Operations of the Holy Spirit from John 16:7. It is expedient for you that I go away; for if I go not away, the Comforter will not come unto you; but if I depart, I will send him unto you. During the Church dispensation, the Spirit’s operations are to comfort, convict, convince, and condemn.

The closing prayer was by Dean Greenwood.

Our 5th Sunday Singspiration began at 6 p.m., our first Singspiration to be live-streamed. Jesse Paxton led the singing, and Mary Thompson led in prayer. Cinda Thompson, moderator for the evening, gave a brief devotional and led a chorus. Dana Fourman sang a solo. The four Jones children sang an action song. There were duets by Lilah Sherman and Debbie Cox, then by Linda Ferguson and Barbara Uhles. Linda Murray read a poem she had written. Delbert Murray sang a solo and gave the history of the song, as recorded by his late wife. The Jones-Thompson Quartet sang two songs in closing. Pianists were Cheryl Paxton and Barbara Uhles. Organists were Debbie Cox and Pastor Bob. The sound/video technician was Alex Fourman, assisted by James Cobb.

Wednesday evening, Cinda Thompson was the song leader. Barbara Uhles led in prayer. Pastor Bob gave a study on The Danger of Apostasy, from II Peter 1:10. Give diligence to make your calling and election sure: for if ye do these things, ye shall never fall. Apostasy is a willful turning from the truth.

Our weekly schedule is Sunday 9 a.m. (radio broadcast), 9:45 a.m. (Sunday School), 10:45 a.m. (Worship service), 6:00 p.m. (Evening worship), and Wednesday 7:00 p.m. (Prayer and Bible study). Sunday services may be viewed on Facebook anytime.

An Amish crew has installed a new metal roof on the Tate Cottage at Mt. Zion. It is the residence of Lilah Sherman.