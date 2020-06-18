Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

June 16 – We had a very good service, with many prayer requests and updates on folks we continue to pray for. Also, many have lost loved ones, and we want to continue to use good judgment and caution with the pandemic situation. Sister Gladys is having some serious health issues, please remember her.

Brother Charles read scripture from Romans 12, titled, “What’s the real thing?” He encouraged us to stop playing church and rejoice and live in peace and harmony.

Kristy Tackett, Stephanie and Joey Mishler spent last weekend with Harold and Kay Hutchison.

Shaun, LeAnna, MaKayla, Logan and Nora Elliott had supper with Jewell Elliott, Thursday evening. Nora spent the night Saturday and attended church with Jewell.

Visitors this past week with Harold and Kay were Danny, Kim and Morgan Clements, Bill Johnson, Roger Dobbins and Jewell Elliott.

Pat and Ronnie Lansdown drove to West Plains last weekend to attend the graduation ceremony for Kayley Lansdown. They enjoyed visiting with others attending and later the group went out for lunch together. From there they returned to Doug and Kristy’s for a graduation party with others in attendance. While out and about they stopped to share breakfast with Paul. Casey Guerin, of Mt. Vernon, had the misfortune of getting bitten by a recluse spider and suffering the adverse effects of it.