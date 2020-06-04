Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

It was another wonderful day for worship to sing, pray, and remember our loved ones in prayer.

We had a good Sunday School lesson and look forward to starting the new quarter.

Brother Charles read Philippians, speaking about the scary times we are living in. However scripture says not to look back but press forward toward the mark. We enjoy talking about the “good ole days,” but we can’t live in the past.

Sister Gladys Peak has been in Wichita several days, spending time with her grand-daughter and new baby girl, congratulations to their family.

We missed Jewell Elliott Sunday, who had to take a trip to Urgent care, but is feeling better now.

We appreciate those young folks who put all the flags on the fence: Gracie, Taylor and Kevin Fleetwood and Kell Abraham. Folks enjoyed seeing them.

Company this past week with Harold and Kay Hutchison was Dan and Kim Clements, Harlin and Shirley Hutchison and Bill Johnson.

Kay Hutchison visited a short time Sunday afternoon with Dylan and Morgan Clements, Claire and Uncle Morgan.